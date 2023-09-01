Korean War veteran receives well-deserved honors

The Green Bay man served in the early 1950s in what man call "The Forgotten War"
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who courageously served his country was recognized by Congressman Mike Gallagher today for his service in the Korean War.

“What does it mean for Congressman Gallagher to come here and honor you for your service? Wonderful,” said Norbert Delvoye, Korean War Veteran.

Norbert Delvoye enlisted in the US Army in December 1952, leaving behind his family, friends, and his job as a welder for the Northwestern Engineering Company in Green Bay.

He was assigned to Company C of the 223rd Infantry Regiment following his completion of basic training. He entered combat during the harsh winter months on the Korean peninsula.

In 1953, he and his fellow soldiers withstood attacks from North Korean and communist China units just months before the signing of the armistice agreement.

Norbert was honorably discharged from active duty as a private first class in 1954 and continued to defend his country as a member of the US Army reserves. Congressman Gallagher said we cannot forget those who served during what some call ”The Forgotten War.”

“We cannot forget their sacrifices. We must celebrate their heroism. I am grateful to Jim and Wendy Delvoye and your entire family for giving me the opportunity to ensure Norbert’s courage during the Korean War will never be forgotten,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) Wisconsin, adding: “What does it mean to have your family here today supporting you? Wonderful. They came from all over. I was about to say I really appreciated it. I’m really surprised.”

Delvoye’s love for his country will be remembered for generations to come

