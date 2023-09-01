Korean War veteran still missing after 4 years

Tony Dantzman
Tony Dantzman(NBC15)
By WEAU Staff and Bob Gallaher
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Korean War veteran is still missing after four years.

Korean War Veteran Norbert Anthony Dantzman, also called Tony, was born and raised in Sawyer County.

He grew up on a farm near Winter that his parents bought in 1919. The weekend he disappeared, he was back in Wis. for a 100-year family reunion. Dantzman has dementia.

The last known images him are of him walking by security cameras at the Northern Lights Motel.

From there, where he went is a mystery.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 634-4858.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Charles Lambert
Almena man accused of possessing child pornography
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16
Frank Killa
Turtle Lake man accused of possessing child pornography

Latest News

WIS DNR
DNR: Elevated fire danger across Southern, Central Wis. forecasted
"Bucky" bobblehead
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils ‘Bucky’ bobblehead
Chippewa Falls Senior High School band students prepare for a new school year at band camp.
Back to School: The Marching Cardinals march into a new school year
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (3)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (3)