Korean War veteran still missing after 4 years

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Korean War veteran is still missing after four years.

Korean War Veteran Norbert Anthony Dantzman, also called Tony, was born and raised in Sawyer County.

He grew up on a farm near Winter that his parents bought in 1919. The weekend he disappeared, he was back in Wis. for a 100-year family reunion. Dantzman has dementia.

The last known images him are of him walking by security cameras at the Northern Lights Motel.

From there, where he went is a mystery.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 634-4858.

