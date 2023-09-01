Minona, Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minona, Iowa man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 23-year-old Kaleb Krzyszton is charged in Buffalo County with four charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a CyberTip from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation regarding videos of possible child pornography on Snapchat. The IP address helped authorities connect the Snapchat account to Krzyszton.

The complaint says authorities made contact with Krzyszton and Krzyszton confirmed the Snapchat account was his.

According to the complaint, for over two years, Krzyszton’s has had child pornography addiction. Krzyszton confirmed the children to be 5-7 years old.

The complaint says when Krzyszton was asked how many videos he obtained, he said he doesn’t think it would have been more than 50 videos but was not sure.

