National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils ‘Bucky’ bobblehead

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling an “officially licensed, limited-edition Wisconsin Badgers Bucky Badger Jump Around Bobblehead.”

According to officials with National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the bobbleheads are $40 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing this new bobblehead of Bucky Badger to celebrate the start of the football season and the 2023-24 school year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Jump Around is one of the best traditions in all of sports, and we think fans will love this new bobblehead.”

