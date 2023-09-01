National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils ‘Bucky’ bobblehead

"Bucky" bobblehead
"Bucky" bobblehead(COURTESY: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling an “officially licensed, limited-edition Wisconsin Badgers Bucky Badger Jump Around Bobblehead.”

According to officials with National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the bobbleheads are $40 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing this new bobblehead of Bucky Badger to celebrate the start of the football season and the 2023-24 school year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Jump Around is one of the best traditions in all of sports, and we think fans will love this new bobblehead.”

Officials with the Museum say the bobblehead is available on the Museum’s online store HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Charles Lambert
Almena man accused of possessing child pornography
Frank Killa
Turtle Lake man accused of possessing child pornography
Community Haven House in Eau Claire, WI
Where to keep cool in Labor Day weekend heatwave with nowhere to go

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Senior High School band students prepare for a new school year at band camp.
Back to School: The Marching Cardinals march into a new school year
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (3)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (3)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (2)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (2)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (1)
The Marching Cardinals March into a New School Year (1)