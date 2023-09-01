SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 31st

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis faced off with Elk Mound in the first Cloverbelt football game of the year. Grantsburg took down Oconto Falls in a neutral site contest. New Auburn topped Greenwood in 8-man football action.

In prep swimming, Eau Claire Memorial squared off with D.C. Everest.

Area volleyball teams squared off including Fall Creek, Altoona, and Barron.

Also, Memorial took on Rice Lake in girls tennis.

