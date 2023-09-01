World War II tribute exhibit opens in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Area Heritage Center is opening a special temporary exhibit called “La Crosse in Uniform.”

The exhibit features World War II uniforms and artifacts from La Crosse area veterans of all branches.

La Crosse county historical society curator, Amy Vach, explains why this tribute was created.

“To coincide with the visit of the LST, we wanted to honor La Crosse’s, veterans, men and women in the area that served during world war two. So we have 14 uniforms on display from our artifact collection, and then a few other artifacts like purple hearts and other medals and stuff like that,” says Vach. “So some of the veterans donated these artifacts themselves. A couple of them are loans from local families, but people really wanted to remember their stories. So the big part of this is that every single uniform in here represents a person and a shared story and memory for the historical society.”

One of those shared stories is about Everett and Lester Olson.

“There are two brothers that we have both of their uniforms. Everett Olson and Lester Olson. They both saw action during World War II. Everett was actually in the 42nd rainbow division. So during World War II, he saw quite a bit. He was actually at the liberation of Dachau, one of the first German concentration camps and longest running. His family told us that it affected him for the rest of his life. So here we get to honor his memory and story through displaying his uniform,” says Vauch

Vach also says it took a little bit of planning and some help from donators to get the exhibit completed.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this with the la Crosse area heritage center. I think it’s the first time that some of these world war two uniforms have ever been on display, just because they’re recent additions to our artifact collection,” says Vach. “But we have done previous military exhibitions in the past. This has been like a month and a half in the planning since this kind of got on our radar. We weren’t as involved with the LST coming, but with it coming, we knew that we wanted to celebrate and honor our local veterans.”

Even though World War II ended almost 80 years ago, the legacy of these brave men and women will go on because of tributes like this. The La Crosse Area Heritage Center is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10am to 5pm and the uniform exhibit will be up until October 22nd.

