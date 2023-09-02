101st Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 101st annual Wisconsin Horseshoe Tournament returned to Carson Park this year.

The Labor Day weekend tradition travels around the state each year, but is typically held in Eau Claire or Beloit.

More than 100 statewide horseshoe player compete in what’s known as the original backyard game.

Vice president of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club, Dean Chaffee, said this tournament is the one time a year where horseshoe players from all around the badger state are able to get together for some friendly competition.

“The State Horseshoe Tournament is always like a family reunion. Oftentimes it’s the only time you get to see certain competitors from various places in the state get together, and we just all have a good time and play horseshoes and be competitive,” Chaffee said.

The championship rounds start 2 p.m. on Sunday and winners will announced later that evening.

