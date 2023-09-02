101st Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament held in Eau Claire

Hundreds gather at Carson Park to compete in the 101st Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament.
Hundreds gather at Carson Park to compete in the 101st Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 101st annual Wisconsin Horseshoe Tournament returned to Carson Park this year.

The Labor Day weekend tradition travels around the state each year, but is typically held in Eau Claire or Beloit.

More than 100 statewide horseshoe player compete in what’s known as the original backyard game.

Vice president of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club, Dean Chaffee, said this tournament is the one time a year where horseshoe players from all around the badger state are able to get together for some friendly competition.

“The State Horseshoe Tournament is always like a family reunion. Oftentimes it’s the only time you get to see certain competitors from various places in the state get together, and we just all have a good time and play horseshoes and be competitive,” Chaffee said.

The championship rounds start 2 p.m. on Sunday and winners will announced later that evening.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy
Kaleb Krzyszton
Monona, Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS officials say system outage caused by cybersecurity incident
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
Eau Claire North defeated Eau Claire Memorial 14-7.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 1)

Latest News

Throughout the years, the Buckshot Run has raised over one million dollars for Special Olympics...
42nd annual Buckshot Run supports Special Olympics Wisconsin
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/2/23)
Jaquish Farms is back and better than ever with food, activities, and more
Jaquish Farms sunflower maze is back with activities, food, and more
Summer is almost over, which means it's time to go back to school! Freshmen and transfer...
Incoming freshmen and transfer students move into the UWEC dorms