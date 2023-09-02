Fox Crossing Police is asking for assistance locating Colin Reed Whitehead

Colin Reed Whitehead
Colin Reed Whitehead(Fox Crossing PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Colin Reed Whitehead, age 23, was last seen leaving 1650 Century Oaks Court in the Village of Fox Crossing on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by Fox Crossing Police.

lf located, please check his welfare and notify the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7IO9, reference complaint #23-001915.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy
Kaleb Krzyszton
Monona, Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS officials say system outage caused by cybersecurity incident
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16

Latest News

A look at your weekend forecast
Labor Day Weekend brings another round of hot weather
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 3 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 3 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 2 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 2 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 1 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 1 (9/1/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (9/1/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (9/1/23)