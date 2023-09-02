Fox Crossing Police is asking for assistance locating Colin Reed Whitehead
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Colin Reed Whitehead, age 23, was last seen leaving 1650 Century Oaks Court in the Village of Fox Crossing on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by Fox Crossing Police.
lf located, please check his welfare and notify the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7IO9, reference complaint #23-001915.
