Fox Crossing Police is asking for assistance locating Colin Reed Whitehead

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Colin Reed Whitehead, age 23, was last seen leaving 1650 Century Oaks Court in the Village of Fox Crossing on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by Fox Crossing Police.

lf located, please check his welfare and notify the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7IO9, reference complaint #23-001915.

