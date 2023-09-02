A hot and breezy Labor Day weekend with long-standing records in jeopardy

It was a gorgeous start to September and Meteorological Fall as clear blue skies prevailed with breezy to strong winds from the southwest. Temperatures this afternoon made it a few degrees above average through the 80s. Clouds are beginning to work in from the west this evening, out ahead of a cold front over the Northern Plains that will be sliding this direction. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out late, but the weather should stay mainly dry tonight as winds diminish with mild lows in the upper 60s. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will kick off the holiday weekend tomorrow with a few isolated showers and storms possible as the front becomes situated just to our northwest. These look to primarily affect locations near and north of I-94 if we see any activity. Breezy south and southwest winds will help temperatures rise into the low and mid-90s with a sticky feel as dew points rise through the 60s.

A cold front sits over the region with isolated shower/storm chances (WEAU)

We’ll stay mild at night as temperatures only dip to the low 70s with persistent southerly flow across the area. Meanwhile on Sunday, a large upper-level ridge is forecast to crest over the Upper Midwest, leading to the peak of our heat as highs will likely reach up near and just over 100 degrees, especially in our southern counties. This will put Eau Claire’s record of 98° (1929) in jeopardy, as well as La Crosse’s record of 95° (1929). Humidity won’t be as high, but still in the noticeable category as heat index values stay near our air temperatures. Given the combination of hot, breezy, and dry weather, there will be an elevated risk for fires and therefore, you should refrain from burning or starting campfires. On Monday for Labor Day, the heat ridge will build a little further east as we still remain under its grip with breezy south-southwest winds. Once again, temperatures will be in record territory as highs are forecast to reach back near the century mark with abundant sunshine. We’ll be rivaling the hottest Labor Day on record in Eau Claire, that being back on September 2nd, 1929, when we reached up to 98°. By Tuesday, a gradual cool down will commence as a cold front approaches from the northwest, along with an upper trough. A few isolated showers and storms are possible with more chances into mid-week as the front appears to pass through to the south and east. From there, we can expect a return to seasonable weather late next week as temperatures range in the 70s and 80s.

