Incoming freshmen and transfer students move into the UWEC dorms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s Move-In Day at the University of Wisconsin―Eau Claire, and freshmen and transfer students are beginning to get settled in the UWEC dorms.

UWEC Chancellor, James Schmidt, said this is one of his favorite days of the year.

“Today there’s been beautiful weather and lots of smiles. It’s with a little bit of nervousness, a few of those parents giving the kids big hugs. If it’s their first one going off to college, it always seems to be a little more difficult,” Schmidt said.

The new students moving in this weekend said they decided to come to Eau Claire for many different reasons.

“It’s an hour and 15 minutes away from my house, so I like the distance a lot. But I also love the way that campus is set up, like all the classes are pretty close together and then all the dorms are close together, just like upper and lower,” said upcoming student, Gracie Gray.

“I really liked the campus. I thought it was a beautiful campus. I knew I didn’t want to go to a school in Minnesota, so I love being here in Wisconsin. It’s going to be really fun,” said upcoming student, Josie Monson.

“There’s a game today, which is why I moved in so early, so I’m excited to catch the game. As far as, like, the rest of the year goes. Classes, and meeting new people,” said upcoming student, Aiden Buccholz.

However, this isn’t just a big day for students, Buccholz mom, Seneca Krueger, said she’s looking forward to this new chapter for her son.

“I’m just excited about him being on his own and just sort of being out in the world and figuring out what that means,” said Krueger

Chancellor Schmidt said he wants upcoming students to know that this is the time to fail and try again, UWEC is a safe place to figure things out.

“This is an exciting time for students. This is where they start to learn that sense of independence from their parents. And college is a great way to build all those life skills,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said that getting out of your comfort zone can be a great way to meet new friends.

