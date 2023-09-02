Jaquish Farms sunflower maze is back with activities, food, and more

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunflowers have taken over a farm in Eau Claire, and people in the area said they love it.

Jaquish Farms hosts activities for kids, provides concessions, and creates a sunflower maze every year in honor of Don Jaquish’s wife, who passed away in 2014.

Owner of the farm, Don Jaquish, shared how this tradition started.

“My wife that passed away in 2014. She she loved sunflowers And so then in 2015, we planted sunflowers on both sides of 85 for four and a half miles,” Jaquish said.

Jaquish said people loved the sunflowers, so they started planting them every year, and eventually turned it into a maze.

Tickets are $25 a car, or $7 a person.

All proceeds will be going to Joshua’s Camp.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.