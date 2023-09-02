Labor Day Weekend brings another round of hot weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The end of August brought seasonable weather with slightly warmer temperatures as we kicked off September and Meteorological Fall. Heading through the holiday weekend, expect a heat wave to settle in across the area as breezy southerly flow sticks around with a heat dome also moving in aloft. There will be moderate humidity, but dew points will not be as high as last week, when we saw those in the 70s and low 80s for some locations.

Turning hot for the holiday weekend (WEAU)

The weekend will start off with clouds and sunshine as a cold front sits just off to the northwest. This may touch off a few isolated showers and storms, especially near and north of I-94. Outside of that, most locations should stay dry as winds remain out of the south and southwest at 5-15 mph. Highs today will run 10 to 20 degrees above average with temperatures forecast to mainly reach the 90s.

Temperatures run several degrees above average Saturday (WEAU)

Record-setting heat will be possible tomorrow and Monday in both Eau Claire and La Crosse. Given the hot, breezy, and mainly dry conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk for all Western Wisconsin. As a result, individuals should refrain from burning or starting campfires as flames will be able to spread very quickly.

Record territory will be reached Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) (WEAU)

By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking the start of a gradual cooldown back to seasonable averages with shower and storm chances returning to the forecast mid-week. You can get more details by visiting our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

