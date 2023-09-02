SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday marked the 60th edition of the Eau Claire North vs Eau Claire Memorial. Alumni from the very first game holding a reunion today. North would go on to defeat Memorial 14-7.

In other prep football action, Chippewa Falls took on Hudson, Menomonie squared off with Superior, River Falls traveled to New Richmond.

In 8-man football, McDonell topped Thorp.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Eau Claire County emblem
‘Eau Claire County Clean Sweep’ to take place Sept. 16
Charles Lambert
Almena man accused of possessing child pornography

Latest News

Stanley-Boyd rushes in one of their four touchdowns in their win over Fall Creek.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 2)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 3 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 3 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 2 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 2 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 1 (9/1/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten Part 1 (9/1/23)