SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 1)
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday marked the 60th edition of the Eau Claire North vs Eau Claire Memorial. Alumni from the very first game holding a reunion today. North would go on to defeat Memorial 14-7.
In other prep football action, Chippewa Falls took on Hudson, Menomonie squared off with Superior, River Falls traveled to New Richmond.
In 8-man football, McDonell topped Thorp.
