Temperatures reach record territory through Labor Day as breezy and dry conditions persist

The holiday weekend kicked off with intervals of clouds and sunshine in the Chippewa Valley as our far northern counties started off the day with a band of showers and storms. While areas along Highway 8 have had temperatures in the 80s, it has been a hot afternoon for the rest of Western Wisconsin with most locations reaching into the 90s. A weak low and front to the west will try and slide our way before washing out later tonight. Variable clouds are expected with mild temperatures in the low 70s as breezy south and southwest winds continue. Tomorrow will bring another surge of hot air into the region as the axis of a large heat ridge aloft becomes situated directly over the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, winds at the surface will remain breezy from the southwest as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and around 100 for some of our southern counties. Eau Claire is currently forecast to tie the record of 98° (1929), while La Crosse looks to break their record of 95° (1929) as they have a good chance at reaching the triple digit mark. It will be a dry day with more intervals of clouds and sunshine as a cold front parks itself to the northwest.

A cold front sits to the northwest with hot, dry, and breezy weather ahead of it (WEAU)

As for humidity, it will feel a bit muggy out as dew points mainly hang out in the 60s through early this week. That said, while heat index values will likely be near our air temperatures, we could still see those reach as high as 100°. Because of this, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Pierce and Pepin Counties until 5pm Tuesday. The same alert goes until 6pm Tuesday for Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, and Vernon Counties. If you’re spending time outdoors during the long weekend, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning as heat-related illnesses can set in rather quickly in these conditions.

Heat Advisories are in effect through Tuesday for parts of the area (WEAU)

Labor Day on Monday will feature a similar air mass, but this time, a clear blue sky and sunshine as the upper-level ridge slides further east. Not only are we currently forecast to break the existing record of 96° (1925) in Eau Claire, but we will also be rivaling the hottest Labor Day on Record! That was back on September 2nd, 1929, when we reached a high of 98°. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be quite common throughout Western Wisconsin with more breezes from the south and southwest. Given the hot, breezy, and dry conditions, there is an elevated fire risk, so you’ll want to exercise extreme caution when lighting fires, or simply refrain from doing so until we see a return to safer conditions. By Tuesday, the next low pressure system and front will be located to the west with extra clouds filtering in. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but chances look better at night and into parts of Wednesday as the boundary passes through with an upper trough to follow. From there, the first full week of September will finish out on a dry note as temperatures cool near average in the 70s.

