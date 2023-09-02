Viroqua man arrested for failure to appear in court

Britt's next court appearance is scheduled for September 6.
Britt's next court appearance is scheduled for September 6.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Viroqua man is in the Vernon County Detention Center for a failure to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff, 48-year-old Jesse James Britt was transported from the Cass County Jail in Fargo, ND to the Vernon County Detention Center for a failure to appear in court on November 29, 2022. Britt was scheduled for a plea hearing on nine burglary and theft related charges. Britt is also facing charges of felony identity theft and bail jumping among others.

In March of 2021, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an AT&T employee report entry and vandalism to their communications facility in rural Westby, WI. Two individuals were taken into custody, one of which being Jesse James Britt.

Britt is being held on a $10,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 6.

