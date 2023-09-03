42nd annual Buckshot Run supports Special Olympics Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers to run for a special cause. The Buckshot Run is back for it’s 42nd year and is helping to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Peter Chuma with Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics said he’s proud to be part of the organization.

“Special Olympics is is one of the greatest, if not the very greatest organizations ever. And it provides opportunities for people like me and people like me who have a disability,” Chuma said.

Rachel McNally has been competing in Special Olympics for almost 40 years.

“It’s about getting involved, in a team, a group, a community to really help Special Olympics become a big success,” McNally said.

The event is named after local sports writer, Ron Buckli, known as Buckshot. He wanted to create a race in Eau Claire that benefitted a local charity organization.

Throughout the years, the Buckshot Run has raised over one million dollars for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Chuma has been participating in the Special Olympics for almost 30 years. He said seeing all the runners come out year after year to support the cause means a lot to him.

“There’s a few people that have not even missed a race since its inception in 1982. Just the fact that people, our community are competing and they’re putting their hearts into something that they’re so dedicated to, I think dedication is very important,” Chuma said.

Jeffery Chandler with Chippewa County Adult Special Olympics ran the two mile race. He said it’s the inclusive environment that continues to draw people back each year.

“We get the opportunity to compete just like the general public would. I think that’s pretty meaningful,” Chandler said.

Whether or not you ran in the Buckshot Run, these Special Olympic athletes have a message for the world:

“You can do anything you set your mind on doing and don’t let anything stop you,” Chuma said.

“They can do anything they want to do, anything that their heart desires. Go for it,” McNally said.

100% of the money raised stays locally to support more than 7,000 Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes training and competing in sports year-round. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

