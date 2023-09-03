Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy
Kaleb Krzyszton
Monona, Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS officials say system outage caused by cybersecurity incident
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
Eau Claire North defeated Eau Claire Memorial 14-7.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 1)

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/2/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/2/23)
Incoming Freshman and Transfer Students Move In to UWEC Dorms
Incoming Freshman and Transfer Students Move In to UWEC Dorms
Buckshot Run Raises Money For Special Olympics Wisconsin
Buckshot Run Raises Money For Special Olympics Wisconsin