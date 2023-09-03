Heat sends 250 people to get medical help at Badgers game, UWPD says

Saturday marked the hottest game played at Camp Randall, according to NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what’s believed to be record-setting heat, the UW-Madison Police Department announced 250 people suffered heat-related issues at the first Badger football game of the season.

Saturday marked the hottest game played at Camp Randall in recent years.

Wisconsin started the first season of Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure with a 38-17 victory over Buffalo.

In a press release Saturday evening, UWPD also announced six arrests, all of them UW students. Eight students were issued citations, with most citations involving underage alcohol.

There were 50 calls for first aid, 36 calls for paramedics and 9 people transported by ambulance.

250 people, UWPD detailed, got medical observation at the on-site cooling centers for heat-related issues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Krzyszton
Monona, Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography
Mega Co-Op Holiday Convenience Store
Consumers Co-Op filing for bankruptcy
Colin Reed Whitehead
Fox Crossing Police is asking for assistance locating Colin Reed Whitehead
Spectators at the World of Outlaws racing event held at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Buffalo...
Major racing event comes back to Fountain City area
Eau Claire North defeated Eau Claire Memorial 14-7.
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 1st (Part 1)

Latest News

High to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday afternoons.
Red Flag Warning Issued for 22 Counties in Wisconsin for Sunday
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/2/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/2/23)
Incoming Freshman and Transfer Students Move In to UWEC Dorms
Incoming Freshman and Transfer Students Move In to UWEC Dorms