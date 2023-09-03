The Lions Club in Jim Falls hosts 62nd annual Sturgeon Festival

JIM FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lions Club is hosting their 62nd Annual Sturgeon Festival in Jim Falls; from bouncy castles to parades to tons of vendors. This festival is ready to go for all ages.

Organizer and Lions Club member, Jason Zwiefelhofer, said this event has a bit of everything, and for a purpose.

“We do have a demolition derby Friday and on Sunday, and then we do a tractor pull on Saturday night and Monday is our beer garden. We have a band and yeah, it’s a Lions Club event. We do it for raising money for the community and a lot of different Lions projects,” Zwiefelhofer said.

“The proceeds end up going towards Wisconsin Lions camp and they do different things for hearing and for sight,” Zwiefelhofer said.

For more than 60 years, this event has been held in the community and Zwiefelhofer said it keeps getting bigger.

“It just started with the Lions Club. It was very small and they were looking at raising some money for the area. And it started years ago, up town. And it’s just kind of grown over the years. And now we have the grounds here,” Zwiefelhofer said

Zwiefelhofer said the planning behind Sturgeon Fest takes a lot of time and patience.

“It takes six months prior to getting ready and start talking to the different vendors and making sure that everybody can come and join us with it. Then the Monday beforehand we start getting everything together and we get a good group of guys together and gals and make it happen. So it’s a lot of work, but it’s good,” Zwiefelhofer said

But despite the work, he said the social aspect is his favorite part.

“It’s great getting together with all the different members and seeing different people throughout the community and getting to talk to everybody and to see the smiles on all the kids’ faces. The parade is always a great one, having all the kids for that,” Zwiefelhofer said

Sturgeon Fest will be going on until 12 A.M. Sunday night, and then 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Monday.

