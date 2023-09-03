Motorcyclist dead after crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Barron County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened on Hwy 8 near County Road O, east of Barron, around 1:10 p.m.

A press release states that an initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by 68-year-old, Caryn Becker, of Cameron, pulled out from a stop sign on Hwy O onto Hwy 8 and failed to see a motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcycle was driven by 73-year-old, Steven Roest, of Barron. Lifesaving measures were conducted on Roest but he passed away from his injuries.

Becker was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

