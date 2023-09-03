SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire football earned the win in a back and forth thriller against Concordia-Moorhead. The win is the first for new head coach Rob Erickson.

UW-Stout toppled St. Ambrose in their Week 1 contest, while UW-River Falls upset Mary-Hardin-Baylor to earn the win.

UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer earned the draw in their contest against Wheaton.

In women’s volleyball, the Blugolds dropped their game against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, but bounced back to sweep Pomona-Pitzer.

Also, Eau Claire North volleyball squared off with Pewaukee.

