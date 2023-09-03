UW-Eau Claire welcomes LGBTQ students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire isn’t afraid to show off its pride. For the 6th year in a row it has been names one of the nation’s most LGBTQ friendly campuses, according to the 2023 Campus Pride “Best of the Best” ranking of colleges and universities.

UW-Eau Claire also achieved five out of five stars in the ranking, one of only 30 four-year campuses to achieve the top score on the Campus Pride Index. UW-Eau Claire is among four universities in Wisconsin and Minnesota to receive the rating.

Kallie Friede, director of UW-Eau Claire’s Gender & Sexuality Resource Center, said 20% of the student population self-identified as LGBTQ.

“You don’t have to be queer in any certain way, whatever queer means to you, we’re happy to have you here and we’re happy to bring you to campus and we want you to feel celebrated and to feel seen,” Friede said.

Now, multiple residence halls have rainbow floors, spaces designated solely for queer students.

“A lot of our students, it’s the first time that they’ve ever been told that being queer is a good thing and that who they are is something that absolutely should be celebrated,” Friede said.

Adrian Smithson lived on the rainbow floors before, he said it was a great experience.

“Having this designated space lets me know that I’m with people who will understand me and respect me so I can feel safe and comfortable going about my daily life,” Smithson said.

Smithson is a resident assistant on a rainbow floor this year, and he said he wants to help incoming students feel the same way.

“I was really able to make friends with my resident assistant, who really helped me to sort of connect to the community. So I wanted to help share that experience with other new students,” Smithson said.

As the freshman settle into their new home, they’re encouraged to wave their own flag.

“This is really a time to be whoever you want to be. So, you know, make those friends that you want to be friends with branch out. But really it’s ultimately up to you how you want to present yourself and what that looks like to you. So whatever you’re doing, keep doing it,” Towers South hall director, Kyrielle Peterson, said.

“It’s important to connect with the people around you, and it might be hard to go out and make those new friendships, but it’s definitely worth it in the end,” Smithson said.

