La Crosse celebrates Laborfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse held it’s annual Laborfest, beginning with a parade that began on Gillette Street. Afterwards the celebration would continue at Copeland park with raffles, games, and food. Despite the hot weather, plenty of people still showed up. Laborfest saw a good crowd of people come out and enjoy all there was to offer.

The parade featured plenty of unions.

Chris Feldmann is a union man himself.

“It really sets the foundation and it brings us back to the foundation of our forefathers because it wasn’t always great for them. Labor back in the day was pretty strenuous, little pay. And also to let everyone knows about the company stores back in the day,” said Feldmann. “Now we have unions that protect the members and we fight for equal rights, good paying jobs, good benefits. And that’s what today’s all about, is representing our labor unions and our labor that built this country.”

Although temperatures almost rose to 100 degrees, it didn’t stop everyone from enjoying the festivities.

“We had a lot of active people, even with the heat today, we had a lot of people show up today, which was awesome to see. All ages, a lot of different generations. It was really good to see,” said Feldmann.

Laborfest isn’t only important for the labor unions... But for families as well.

Willie Bittner has been attending Laborfest for almost a decade.

“This is an annual tradition for our family. I’m a trail builder by trade, and it’s nice to be able to come out and show the kids, like, who built this city. And it’s all these, like, unions coming together. And it’s one of the favorite parades that we come to as a family,” said Bittner.

While there was plenty of drinks and comradery for the adults, there was plenty of activities for the kids as well.

“The kids love the sawdust pile and the duck pond in the parade. They call it the candy parade, because we feel like it’s the best parade to come around the city,” said Bittner.

“I like the sawdust pile because it’s really fun and you can find pennies. And I like that it has a lot of boats so you can like swim around,” said Ruby Ronsman.

Labor workers hope that Laborfest can bring more awareness to good pay and benifits to the workers that help build this country.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.