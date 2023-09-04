Labor Day celebrated at Labor Fest in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Labor Day is a day to celebrate American workers and what they have done for our country.

For nearly 100 years. The Eau Claire community has recognized Labor Day by holding Labor Fest. This year, the day started with a walk of solidarity with around 150 people participating.

“It’s a tradition that we started probably about 13 years ago, stemming from the ten protests in 2011 here. We did a lot of walking about 13 years or 12 years ago. So that’s a tradition that’s endured here”, says Nick Webber.

He is the President of the Greater West Central Area Labor Council, and says it’s an important event for the community.

“People around this country, here in the Chippewa valley are realizing that life is better in a union. We’re talking about better benefits, better wages, a better way of life and the future is better with the union. So today we are celebrating how far we have come and how much work that we have to do. But we’re not going to be backing down from a fight. We’re excited about the future, excited about the future of labor here in the Chippewa Valley. And that’s what we’re here celebrating today”, he says.

The fest was filled with booths of people in support of local unions.

“We have a lot of great organizations in the Chippewa Valley that support labor. They may not be unions themselves, but they stand with us when we are fighting and we and we help them out whenever we can here too. We help each other out here. We have a lot of the same common goals and we work together whenever we can”, says Webber.

Wisconsin State Legislators spoke on the importance of Labor Day. As well as the Treasurer for the local AFL-CIO branch. The largest federation of unions in the U.S.

“A union, not just for one industry, it’s not for one type of person, it is for all the working people. And that’s what makes it strong. When we’re all united, we can bring our issues to the forefront. You know, we’re not against companies making money. We’re not against local businesses, big businesses. We are more for ourselves. We need representation, too.”, says Marcos Alfaro.

People at the Labor Fest enjoyed chicken and hot dogs and even offered face painting for the kids.

Labor Fest in Eau Claire also had a 50/50 raffle and door prizes to raise money for a local food shelter.

