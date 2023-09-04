No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire

Responders look into fire
Responders look into fire(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire Fire Rescue, They received reports of light smoke coming out of the roof area of a single family residence on Raedel Road around 2:10 pm.

No one was home at the time of the fire and three cats were rescued

The fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported at this time.

