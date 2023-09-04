No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire Fire Rescue, They received reports of light smoke coming out of the roof area of a single family residence on Raedel Road around 2:10 pm.

No one was home at the time of the fire and three cats were rescued

The fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.