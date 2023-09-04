Original Packers Fence New Slogan: The New Pack is a LOVE Affair

Original Packers fence on September 4, 2023
Original Packers fence on September 4, 2023
By Emily Beier
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers original fence has a new slogan. This year’s reads, “THE NEW PACK IS A LOVE AFFAIR” and was painted by the Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch.

The fence at the home located at 1177 Shadow Lane in Green Bay has been painted since 1984 by the previous homeowners. Fred Harrsch bought the home more than 20 years ago when he moved from New Jersey to Green Bay.

Harrsch continued the tradition that would ultimately be his legacy. Fred Harrsch died last year.

The Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch have continued to paint the fence, inviting the community to come out and paint as well.

“It’s absolutely wonderful and we look forward to this every year. It’s a big deal and it’s a little hot here today for people and we appreciate everyone coming out,” said Dotty Harrsch, Fred Harrsch’s sister-in-law.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy also enjoys the tradition. He has made it out several years to take part.

“This is really pretty special, to me it kind of highlights the special connection between our fans and the organization,” explained Mark Murphy.

Murphy also knew Fred Harrsch and and says Fred has a wonderful legacy that will continue for generations to come.

“I loved getting to know Fred over the years. It’s sad but it’s also heartwarming. Fred meant so much so many people and it’s a pretty nice tradition that he’s left,” said Murphy.

The Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch say they start brainstorming for the next fence slogan about a month before the painting event. Organizers expressed a desire to also paint the fence for the upcoming draft in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders look into fire
No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/4/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/4/23)
La Crosse Laborfest
La Crosse Laborfest
Fire truck sirens generic
Structure fire at Econo Lodge in La Crosse
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Driver sustains minor injuries in single vehicle crash in Vernon County
SportScene 13 - Monday (9/4/23)
SportScene 13 - Monday (9/4/23)