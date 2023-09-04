Record heat continues for Labor Day but a cool down arrives by midweek

It has been a record-breaking Sunday around Western Wisconsin with most places reaching well into the 90s. Both Eau Claire and La Crosse broke long standing daily records with both topping out at 99 degrees! A front sits to our northwest, while broad southerly flow dominates through the area. The upper level heat ridge is firmly established across the Midwest and will only move slightly to the east into Monday. Today’s sunshine will translate to a clear sky for tonight. Southerly winds will diminish, going near light, and resulting in overnight lows around 70. Heading into Monday, it will be another day to find ways to stay cool! Perhaps a swim in an area lake or just staying inside with air conditioning. Thankfully with dew points remaining in check, we will again see heat indexes stay within a few degrees of the air temperatures, which will peak in the mid and upper 90s once again. The record in Eau Claire is 96, set in 1925 and we expect to tie or break the record.

Broad southerly flow keeps the heat going early in the week (weau)

On Tuesday we will begin to see a cold front across the Plains make some eastward progress. Southerly flow will increase, leading to a windier day overall, but will also keep the heat going. Sun will be mixed with clouds on Tuesday, and while most of the day will stay dry, we do expect to see at least a few scattered thunderstorms in the area by late in the afternoon. Another change will be an increase in low level moisture as dew points are forecast to rise up to around 70. This will make for a much more humid day and it will feel very uncomfortable. Showers and a few thunderstorms then become likely into Tuesday night as the front nears, passing through with a low pressure system into early Wednesday. This system will bring a welcome change and break this latest heat wave as much cooler air will knock temperatures down close to average. An upper trough will accompany this system, working across the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, and keeping a few showers in the forecast. It will remain mostly cloudy, with highs only in the lower 70s. Extra clouds look to hang around into Thursday with a cooler day and may spots staying in the 60s. Otherwise it does appear dry weather will continue into Friday and the weekend with a return to near average temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.