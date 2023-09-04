Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Barron County
High to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday afternoons.
Red Flag Warning Issued for 22 Counties in Wisconsin for Sunday
Camp Randall was packed for the first Badger game of the 2023 season Saturday against Buffalo.
Heat sends 250 people to get medical help at Badgers game, UWPD says
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says

Latest News

Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside
Authorities are investigating a death at the site. (CNN, @ROBBIE_PAGE, X, KYLE M., EDDIE...
Severe rain at Burning Man traps tens of thousands in Nevada desert
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say