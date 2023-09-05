Augusta Police Department announces death of K-9

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department is announcing the unexpected death of K-9 Jake.

According to the Augusta Police Department, K-9 Jake passed away on Sept. 3, 2023.

The Police Department says K-9 Jake joined the Augusta Police Department in 2021 and was partnered with Officer O’Connell for his entire law enforcement career, which began in 2017.

