Augusta Police Department announces death of K-9
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department is announcing the unexpected death of K-9 Jake.
According to the Augusta Police Department, K-9 Jake passed away on Sept. 3, 2023.
The Police Department says K-9 Jake joined the Augusta Police Department in 2021 and was partnered with Officer O’Connell for his entire law enforcement career, which began in 2017.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.