Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake on Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers
Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Alexandra Simon
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (KARE 11) - Officials in Wisconsin believe bad weather may have contributed to the drowning deaths of two 18-year-olds from Blaine last week.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake in Rusk, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers.

Using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers, first responders eventually located the two young adults, identified as Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw, in 15 to 20 feet of water.

According to Sheriff Tracy Finch, both were declared dead at the scene. A third person was transported to the Spooner, Wisconsin emergency room and was eventually released.

The department said strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have contributed to the drownings.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

A GoFundMe page created on behalf of Kyree Shaw and his family said the 18-year-old was a recent graduate of Spring Lake Park High School, where he played football and basketball. Kyree was set to play for the University of Wisconsin–Stout Blue Devils football program in the fall.

“Kyree’s charming nature won the hearts of many, young and old. His beautiful smile was like a burst of sunshine and joy that you just couldn’t get enough of, and his devoted love for family and friends was strong and steadfast,” the fundraiser said.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff: Two 18-year-olds from Blaine drown in Wisconsin lake | kare11.com

Copyright 2023 KARE 11. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Responders look into fire
No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

DNR: 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6
Festivals Foods is building a new store in Chippewa Falls
Festival Foods to hold hiring event
Driver hits post office in Chaseburg
Driver suffers medical event before hitting post office in Vernon County, pronounced dead
ECFD
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday morning