Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (KARE 11) - Officials in Wisconsin believe bad weather may have contributed to the drowning deaths of two 18-year-olds from Blaine last week.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake in Rusk, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers.

Using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers, first responders eventually located the two young adults, identified as Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw, in 15 to 20 feet of water.

According to Sheriff Tracy Finch, both were declared dead at the scene. A third person was transported to the Spooner, Wisconsin emergency room and was eventually released.

The department said strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have contributed to the drownings.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

A GoFundMe page created on behalf of Kyree Shaw and his family said the 18-year-old was a recent graduate of Spring Lake Park High School, where he played football and basketball. Kyree was set to play for the University of Wisconsin–Stout Blue Devils football program in the fall.

“Kyree’s charming nature won the hearts of many, young and old. His beautiful smile was like a burst of sunshine and joy that you just couldn’t get enough of, and his devoted love for family and friends was strong and steadfast,” the fundraiser said.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff: Two 18-year-olds from Blaine drown in Wisconsin lake | kare11.com

Copyright 2023 KARE 11. All rights reserved.