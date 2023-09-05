Case against teenager charged with killing niece moved to juvenile court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The case against a 16 year-old charged with killing his niece in La Crosse will be moved from adult court to juvenile court.

Online court records show the court made the decision to waive the case to juvenile court on August 31st in La Crosse County.

The teenager faces one count of 1st degree intentional homicide. According to Wisconsin law, the state requires children as young as 10 to be prosecuted in adult court for serious crimes including homicide. However, a juvenile whose case begins in adult court may have his or her case “reverse waived” to the juvenile court.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Winneshiek Road on June 14 where they found the young girl dead. She had several bruises to her face and body. It says the 16 year-old was taking care of his niece along with some other kids at the home. The complaint says he initially denied hurting the girl, but several days later admitted to investigators that he got frustrated when she wouldn’t stop crying. He said he hit and pushed her and she fell to the ground and was bleeding. He then picked her up and put her in her bed. It was several hours later that she was found dead by her mother, who told him to call 911.

