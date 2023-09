EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Casey Marten is a great manager at the Stanley A&W. She always has a smile on her face, even when the workday is tough. She does so much for her employees at work or on her own time. Casey is the best boss at the Stanley A&W. Keep up the good work.

Nicole Stefanakos

