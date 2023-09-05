Construction begins on damaged Lake Hallie bridge

Construction begins on damaged bridge
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction will begin Tuesday on a Lake Hallie Bridge that was hit by a logging truck back in Feb.

Lunda Construction will repair the Highway OO bridge over northbound Highway 53.

Most of the work will be completed using lane closures on 53 and OO but 53 will be closed overnight for up to three nights and eastbound OO could be closed for up to 10 days.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Responders look into fire
No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

Trenton Wik
Man sentenced in Eau Claire County overdose death case
Vernon County crash
Vernon County crash
Cleghorn Harvest Fest Interview (9-5-23)
Cleghorn Harvest Fest Interview (9-5-23)
Construction begins on damaged bridge
Construction begins on damaged bridge