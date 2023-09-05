Construction begins on damaged Lake Hallie bridge

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction will begin Tuesday on a Lake Hallie Bridge that was hit by a logging truck back in Feb.

Lunda Construction will repair the Highway OO bridge over northbound Highway 53.

Most of the work will be completed using lane closures on 53 and OO but 53 will be closed overnight for up to three nights and eastbound OO could be closed for up to 10 days.

