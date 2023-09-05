DNR: 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6.

According to a press release from the DNR, the 2023 bear season is open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone.

The DNR provides the information below for hunters:

Zones A, B and D: Where dogs are permitted

Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 – With aid of dogs only.

Sept. 13 to Oct. 3 – With aid of dogs, bait and all other legal methods.

Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Zones C, E and F: Where dogs are not permitted

Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

