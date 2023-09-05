Driver suffers medical event before hitting post office in Vernon County, pronounced dead

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is dead after suffering a medical event before hitting a post office in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Sept. 2, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., authorities received a report that a vehicle had hit the post office in Chaseburg, Wis. and the driver was unresponsive.

The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Charles Oldenburg of Chaseburg, Wis. was driving north on Swain Street, which is also State Highway 162, and suffered a “major medical event.” The vehicle went straight off a ninety-degree curve and hit the front of the post office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted life-saving measures, however, were not successful. Oldenburg was pronounced dead at the scene by a Vernon County coroner.

