Driver sustains minor injuries in single vehicle crash in Vernon County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A young man sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in rural Vernon County Monday morning.

Officials with the Vernon County’s Office said they got the call to Cherry Grove Rd in Viroqua at 11:15 a.m..

Responding officers found a pick-up truck driven by Trayvon Hurt, 18, of La Farge went off the left side of the roadway, striking a culvert, utility pole and a fence.

Hurt was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, refusing medical attention. The vehicle sustain extensive damage and excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

