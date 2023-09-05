Eau Claire Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 3428 Hillview Road at 2:11 a.m. While fire crews were on the way, the Eau Claire Police arrived to find the rear deck on fire, and residents in the process of evacuating the home.

According to the Fire Department, arriving fire crews reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Crews extinguished the fire. Fire extended to the walls of the structure.

The Fire Department says the family’s dog alerted them to the fire outside.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

