Festival Foods to hold hiring event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods is set to hold a hiring event ahead of its Chippewa Falls location opening set for Oct.

According to a press release from Festival Foods, the hiring event is scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8. The event is set to take place at the Holiday Inn Express, 12858 26th Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Part-time and full-time positions are available, Festival Foods says in the release.

“We are expanding throughout Wisconsin and excited to continue growing our team and join the Chippewa Falls community,” Morgan Sullivan, Human Resources Manager and Market Lead, said. “As a family- and employee-owned company, Festival Foods is committed to associate development, and we’re proud to offer a fun, fast-paced and guest-focused work environment. No matter the role you’re seeking – part time, full time, leadership, seasonal – we have something for everyone.”

According to the release, in-person interviews with a human resources team member are available 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sept. 8. Walk-ins are welcome, or candidates may select an interview time and complete an application online before the interview at festfoods.com/careers/new-store. Applications also will be available on-site.

The release says additional information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing careers@festfoods.com or by visiting festfoods.com/careers.

The press release is available on Festival Foods’ website HERE.

