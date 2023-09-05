Festival Foods to hold hiring event

Festivals Foods is building a new store in Chippewa Falls
Festivals Foods is building a new store in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods is set to hold a hiring event ahead of its Chippewa Falls location opening set for Oct.

According to a press release from Festival Foods, the hiring event is scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8. The event is set to take place at the Holiday Inn Express, 12858 26th Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

Part-time and full-time positions are available, Festival Foods says in the release.

“We are expanding throughout Wisconsin and excited to continue growing our team and join the Chippewa Falls community,” Morgan Sullivan, Human Resources Manager and Market Lead, said. “As a family- and employee-owned company, Festival Foods is committed to associate development, and we’re proud to offer a fun, fast-paced and guest-focused work environment. No matter the role you’re seeking – part time, full time, leadership, seasonal – we have something for everyone.”

According to the release, in-person interviews with a human resources team member are available 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Sept. 8. Walk-ins are welcome, or candidates may select an interview time and complete an application online before the interview at festfoods.com/careers/new-store. Applications also will be available on-site.

The release says additional information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing careers@festfoods.com or by visiting festfoods.com/careers.

The press release is available on Festival Foods’ website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders look into fire
No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice

Latest News

Driver hits post office in Chaseburg
Driver suffers medical event before hitting post office in Vernon County, pronounced dead
ECFD
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday morning
Reel Recovery Midwest Co-chair, Tom Sather, fly-fishes at Hay Creek.
Reel Recovery Midwest Fly-fishing Retreat returns to Eau Claire
Fly-Fishing Retreat Free for Men With Cancer