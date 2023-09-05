GRACE HOME RESPIRATORY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On behalf of the St. Joseph’s Hospice nurses and all our patients and their families, we would like to nominate everyone at Grace Home Respiratory for the Sunshine Award. They go above and beyond for our hospice patients. From beds to air mattresses, to upgraded wheelchairs and specialized oxygen supplies, they always answer the phone with a “can do” attitude and make speedy deliveries with a smile. Our patients have gotten to know some of their staff on a first-name basis and they know Grace Home Respiratory will do everything in their power to make them more comfortable. Thank you, everyone at Grace Home Respiratory!

Karrie Meier

