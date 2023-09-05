Interview: Cleghorn Harvest Fest

By Judy Clark
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEGHORN, Wis. (WEAU) - The 20th Cleghorn Harvest Fest is happening September 8-10 at Cleghorn School Park.

The Cleghorn Lions help with the coordination but have area 4-H groups, local fire department and local churches all being part of it.

The 3 day event has music every day, ball games, Bingo on Friday evening, kid games and kid tractor pull on Saturday, parade on Saturday, fire works on Saturday evening and charcoal chicken all weekend.

Cleghorn Harvest Fest

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Responders look into fire
No one injured in house fire in Eau Claire
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra performs at the Pablo Center
Interview: Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra concert
The Yellowstone Art Trail runs September 8 & 9, 2023
Interview: Yellowstone Art Trail
Walk to End Alzheimer's is September 23, 2023 in Eau Claire
Interview: Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 23
The Kody Norris Show is featured at the Cameron Bluegrass Festival
Interview: Cameron Bluegrass Festival