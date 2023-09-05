Interview: Cleghorn Harvest Fest

CLEGHORN, Wis. (WEAU) - The 20th Cleghorn Harvest Fest is happening September 8-10 at Cleghorn School Park.

The Cleghorn Lions help with the coordination but have area 4-H groups, local fire department and local churches all being part of it.

The 3 day event has music every day, ball games, Bingo on Friday evening, kid games and kid tractor pull on Saturday, parade on Saturday, fire works on Saturday evening and charcoal chicken all weekend.

