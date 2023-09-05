Man sentenced in Eau Claire County overdose death case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with reckless homicide after an overdose death in Eau Claire County in April 2021 is sentenced.

Court records show 35-year-old Trenton Wik, with a current address listed in Waupun, is sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

Wik is one of two people charged after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Eau Claire. Investigators believe Wik sold Noah Beckstead fentanyl disguised as heroin. According to court documents, Wik considered the fentanyl he was selling to be “extremely potent.”

The victim reportedly took several drugs with Beckstead before injecting the drug purchased from Wik. Beckstead said when the victim became unresponsive, he tried to call 911 but his phone died. The victim was found dead in his car the next morning. An autopsy revealed he suffered from “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

