New apartments coming to Eau Claire

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the city of Eau Claire continues to grow, so does the need for housing in the area. The Eau Claire City Council approved a vacant building in the Shawtown Neighborhood of Eau Claire to become apartments.

For around five years, the Mount Washington residence at 1930 Cleveland Street, which was a former assisted living facility, has been vacant. Now, apartments are coming to the building.

“It’s going to be anywhere between 2-300 new homes for people so the idea is instead of, you know, sprawling out on the outskirts of town and huge five-acre lots, you’re trying to provide opportunities for people that live in town,” Andrew Werthmann, an Eau Claire City Council Member said.

The city council approved a developer to use the building to create more housing. Aaron White, the Eau Claire Community Development Director said construction will be done in three phases.

“The first phase is starting this month in September or October. That will be on the western side of the property with brand new construction,” White said. “The second phase will be the rehab of the center facility and then the third phase will be building the final building on the east end of the property.”

Werthmann said community members shared concerns regarding the new apartments, like access to sidewalks and the narrow streets in the area, and are working with the developer to address those concerns.

“We were asking that they do a traffic impact analysis that’s going to be over the next two months where they look at what it will look like to have 300 extra cars driving through here and then what improvements need to be made on city streets to accommodate it,” Werthmann said.

Werthmann said the council also passed amendments stating the developer has to keep trees that exist plant trees along the property and provide a bus shelter on site with sidewalks that are publicly accessible. Those are meant to address other community concerns.

The new apartments are something Emily Berge, the Eau Claire City Council President, said she hopes will help will access to housing in the Chippewa Valley.

“Our vacancy rate right now in Eau Claire is around 2.7%. Our state vacancy rate is around 11% and an 8% vacancy rate is what’s best for having different types of housing,” Berge said. “Just old supply and daman, you know, the more supply we have the more affordability we will have.”

White said he thinks the apartments won’t be complete until at least May of 2025.

