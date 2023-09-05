Reel Recovery Midwest Fly-fishing Retreat returns to Eau Claire

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOODMOHR, Wis. (WEAU) -Men living with cancer have the chance to share their stories and create new bonds all while learning to fly-fish.

The Reel Recovery Midwest Fly-Fishing Retreat is a free, three-day fishing retreat offered to men at any stage in their cancer journey by a national organization, Reel Recovery. The retreat will be offered starting in Eau Claire on Wednesday and run through Friday, Sep. 8. Participants will be provided with meals, equipment, and lodging during the retreat. The goal is to provide a safe space for addressing how cancer impacts the participants’ lives through guided “courageous conversations.”  No fly-fishing experience is required to participate in the retreat. The Reel Recovery Midwest Co-chair, Tom Sather, said it is a powerful experience.

“As guys, we tend to internalize a little bit,” Sather said. “So having a chance to do a little bit of conversation about some tough things that are going on, to know you’re not alone, to know that you got some people that you can reach out to beyond the retreat, and then you get away from the cancer a little bit as well.”

The retreat will kick off Wednesday at the Oxbow Hotel. There are still a couple of retreat spots open. Click here to register for the retreat.

There are also volunteer opportunities at the retreat, like being a fishing buddy with the participants. Click here to find out more.

