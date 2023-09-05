Riding the tail end of the heat wave with midweek relief on the way!

Labor Day brought the third consecutive day of temperatures in the 90s, and the second in a row with new daily records. Eau Claire topped out at 97°, breaking the old record of 96° last set in 1925, while La Crosse reached 98°, breaking the record of 95° set way back in 1893. We are likely to see one more 90 degree day before this latest heat wave is behind us. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and it will stay very warm. In fact, lows aren’t likely to be much cooler than our average highs this time of year! Southerly winds will diminish but a light breeze will continue, preventing us from dropping out of the 70s. The return to work and school will be July-like with not only another hot day on the way, but humidity will also crank up a few notches on Tuesday as dew points rise through the 60s. We will likely see more clouds around through the day, so highs will stay in the lower half of the 90s, but the higher humidity will lead to feels-like temperatures closer to 100 degrees. Southern counties remain under a heat advisory Tuesday.

Heat advisory continues for southern areas through Tuesday afternoon (weau)

By Tuesday evening we will start to see scattered thunderstorms develop, tracking from Eastern Minnesota into Western Wisconsin. The storms will feed on instability thanks to the heat and higher dew points, and a few may turn severe with strong winds and large hail the primary risks. The best time frame to see these storms will come between 6pm-midnight.

Storms with large hail and damaging winds possible Tuesday evening (weau)

The storms will come out ahead of a cold front advancing through Minnesota and into Wisconsin Tuesday night. The front will bring some much welcome relief from this late season heat wave, returning temperatures much closer to average for September. A wave of low pressure along the front will combine with an upper trough pivoting through the state, and the result will be a cloudy day Wednesday with the chance for more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be much cooler with highs only around 70. The cooler air will linger through Thursday with still some clouds around, but as abundant sunshine returns by Friday, temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels heading into the start of the weekend.

