Secretary of State speaks on her role in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski visited Eau Claire Tuesday, saying she wants to build a closer relationship with community leaders.

Godlewski says political power grabs over the years have made many confused about the role of the Secretary of State. During her visit to her hometown, she spoke about increasing the accessibility and accountability of the office as well as working with partners at the local level to learn how the office can better serve Wisconsinites.

“We’re really working to get things done. I mean, there have been barriers that have been set up for the secretary of state to truly best deliver. We right now are undergoing a major modernization effort. We’ve already addressed backlogs that my office was facing. We’ve got a lot more work to do. And that’s exactly why I’m here to be talking about that work and sharing about what else we have. As far as my vision,” Godlewski said.

Two weeks ago, a conservative policy group filed an open records lawsuit against Godlewski accusing her of blocking a request it hopes can shed light on the events that led to her appointment back in March.

Godlewski has said her office had no responsive records for the request.

