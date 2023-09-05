Structure fire at Econo Lodge in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a hotel in La Crosse Monday evening.

In a press release, La Crosse Fire Department officials said crews responded to calls about a fire at the Econo Lodge on Rose Street around 5:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and fire coming from the middle entrance under the wooden awning. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews made sure the fire was contained to the outside without it having spread to the inside of the building.

Everyone was able to make it out with no injuries. Investigators determined the cause of the fire were smoking materials that were discarded improperly.

