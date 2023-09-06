Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.(Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Department of Energy, MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Jake
Augusta Police Department announces death of K-9
Generic Water
Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake
Court generic
Case against teenager charged with killing niece moved to juvenile court
A University of Wisconsin - Madison student was brutally attacked Sunday, according to police.
Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say
Trenton Wik
Man sentenced in Eau Claire County overdose death case

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns
Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns