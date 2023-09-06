Black River Falls man sentenced to 15 months for failing to register as a sex offender

MADISON, Wis. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jonathan Julian, 37, Black River Falls, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 15 months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, for failing to register as a sex offender. Julian pleaded guilty to this charge on June 2, 2023.

Julian was originally convicted in 2008 in the Western District of New York for possession of child pornography. As a result of this federal conviction, Julian was required to register as a sex offender. Julian completed sex offender registration forms in New York in 2015 and 2016. Julian then changed his address from Seneca, New York to Buffalo, New York. After that, Julian stopped registering as a sex offender.

In January 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service received an anonymous tip that Julian moved from New York to Wisconsin. Through their investigation, deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service determined that from October 2018 through March 2023, Julian lived and worked in the area of Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Julian did not report his Wisconsin employment or residence as required, which led to the federal charge that resulted in today’s sentencing.

In sentencing Julian, Judge Conley expressed concern that Julian made no attempt to comply with his requirement to register as a sex offender when he moved to Wisconsin.

The charge against Julian was the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.

PRESS RELEASE

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.