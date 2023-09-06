Comfortable weather moves in with showers chances arriving later this weekend

An upper trough brought gloomy conditions for our mid-week with temperatures staying below average in the 60s and low 70s as a result. The clouds will stick around tonight, keeping temperatures elevated overnight as lows only drop into the mid and upper 50s with a slight breezy from the north-northwest. Dew points will also continue to drop into the 50s and 40s, making for a comfortable feel. Skies will stay mainly cloudy much of tomorrow as our trough slides away to the east, though some sunshine may peek out by the late afternoon as surface high pressure drifts towards the area. Once again, we’ll have occasional north and northeasterly breezes with temperatures 10 or so degrees below average in the upper 60s.

High pressure moves to the north with clouds slowly exiting (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, we’ll turn mainly clear with light to calm winds as high pressure moves to the north. These factors combined with dry air will allow for radiational cooling with most places starting out in the 40s, and perhaps, upper 30s for our low-lying spots Friday morning. The work week will finish out with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks to be mostly dry with mostly to partly sunny skies in store as a cold front sits to the northwest. There’s still some uncertainty with respect to its timing, but it currently appears that we could see a few showers work in by the late afternoon or evening. Highs will have a shot at reaching up around 80, before we drop back into the low 70s Sunday behind the boundary. Meanwhile, another upper trough will be dropping in from the northwest, leading to more chances for showers as we close out the weekend and head into Monday. From there, things dry out again with a large high traversing East-Central Canada to the south. Temperatures will remain September-like in the upper 60s and low 70s.

