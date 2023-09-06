County Administrator Schauf releases statement following County Board special meeting

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - County Administrator Kathryn Schauf is releasing a statement following Tuesday’s Eau Claire County Board special meeting.

“Last night, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors concluded their special meeting regarding the Department of Human Services investigation, County Board leadership, and organizational leadership. Through a majority vote, the County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to not take any action regarding county administration leadership. As County Administrator, I remain committed to the exceptional work being done by the Eau Claire County team and am dedicated to fostering collaboration, transparency, honesty, and trust with the County Board of Supervisors to further develop the organization.

Eau Claire County government is a dynamic learning organization. We, as a collective, have gleaned valuable insights from this situation. We are an organization that places a high value on continuous improvement, and we have not paused in our pursuit of excellence. Over the past five years, the county has implemented numerous system and process enhancements to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of reporting. We have also established Report Central on our website, providing access to the current financial status, financial projections, and narratives detailing our achievements and changes. In 2022, we welcomed an internal control specialist to our team, whose efforts have improved internal control processes countywide.

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the County employees for their unwavering professionalism and dedication throughout this investigation. Their steadfast focus on delivering mission-critical services and providing exceptional service to our community’s residents and visitors has been invaluable.

It is both an honor and a privilege to serve this community in my role as Administrator, a responsibility I take very seriously. I am fully committed to listening to and understanding the needs of our community, improving communication, and building trust with both our community members and local government.

We look forward to a future of continued growth and success for Eau Claire County. Thank you for your ongoing support and trust in our team.”

